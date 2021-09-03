Patrick A. "Pat" Zug, 68, of Columbia passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021. Born in Augusta, GA he was the son of the late Wilbur and Margaret (Foelingher) Zug. He was the husband of Karen Weber-Zug with whom he shared over 35 years of marriage.
He worked for Bulova, Harley Davidson but most recently was working at Kellogg's as a supervisor before retiring in 2015.
Pat loved music and was the bass player for many local bands that included, Trick Shot, Clue, Fast Cookies, Underground Hotel and Kixstart.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 daughters, Tanya Greco wife of Jason, Tabitha Lutz wife of David and two sons, Jacob Zug husband of Alax Kemp, Devin Zug; six grandchildren, Marina, Jasmynn, Aaliyah, Samantha, Seanna, Jovi; siblings, Michael Zug husband of Andrea, John Zug husband of Deb, Regina House, wife of Scott, Dennis Zug, Christopher Zug husband of Mary Rowe, Wilbur Zug, Jr., Ina Tasnady wife of Taz and a host of loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Zug.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 W. Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Columbia. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM at the church on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat's memory may be made to the Columbia Senior Center, 510 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com