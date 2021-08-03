Patricia (Zelda) Martin

From rough beginnings, Zelda made her dreams come true. Wife of loving husband, Tom Scullin, she also leaves behind two children- Robin Chambers and Gregor Miziumski; three grandchildren- Marisha, Tosh, and Weston Chambers; two sisters- Judith Renfrow and Marilyn McNeely, as well as a slew of friends and family whose funny bones she tickled and hearts she warmed.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Zelda Martin's honor on 8/8/2021, at 3:30pm at Mulberry Art Studios, 19-20 N. Mulberry Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Thoughtful masking requested.
