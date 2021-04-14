Patricia W. Rhoads, 85, of Homestead Village, Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in East Donegal Township, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth W. and Kathryn (Reynolds) Wolfe.
After graduating from the former East Donegal High School with the Class of 1953, Patricia started her career with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. In 1973 she joined the staff of the PA House of Representatives serving as a secretary, administrative assistant and trainer for Committee Assistants. She worked with the House local government for 20 years, and retired after serving 59 years in state government. Patricia was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Maytown.
A very caring and sharing person, Patricia was always willing to assist others in any way she could, and was often referred to as "a second Mom" for many. An avid sports fan, she enjoyed cheering on the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, and also enjoyed watching professional golf. She loved reading, watching movies and doing puzzles. Most recently she enjoyed dog-sitting Gigi, a beautiful and loving Golden Doodle. She will be missed by her many friends and former coworkers.
Patricia was the last member of her immediate family. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Frank J. Rosol, husband of her late sister, Peggy W. Rosol.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 11 North Queen Street, Maytown, PA, 17550. Interment will follow at Maytown Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patricia's memory may be offered to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com