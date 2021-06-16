Patricia W. Lorah, 83, of Lancaster, died June 12, 2021 after a brief illness. She was married to Howard S. Lorah for 53 years and the daughter of the late Dorothy L. and Warren H. Wilson.
She is survived by her children: Gary (Joyce) Baum, Kari (Tim) Bost, Gregory (Joan) McCauley, David (Beth) Lorah, Robert Lorah, and Samuel (Tracey) Lorah, 14 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey Baum, and her sisters; M. Louise Miller, D. Anne Thomas, and R. Jean Mellott.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 10 AM at Leacock Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 3181 Lincoln Hwy. E., Paradise, PA 17562. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
