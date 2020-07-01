Patricia V. Gross, 87, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was born in New Providence, PA, the daughter of the late Paul E. and Velma (Geesey) Baum. Her husband, Robert C. Gross, passed away in 2017.
Patricia was a floor supervisor at Exide Battery Co. in Lampeter.
Surviving are her sons, Bruce E. married to Angie Gross, Robert C., Jr. married to Vicky Gross, and Keith D. married to Becky Gross; her grandchildren, Robert, Shawn, Bradley, and Jennifer; seven great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Shirley Parmer and Robert Baum. Preceding her in death are her siblings, Paul, George, Lorraine, and Betty.
Private services will be at Conestoga Memorial Park.
