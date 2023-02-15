Patricia "Trish" L. Eby, departed this earthy abode on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in Sarasota, FL, to enter into her final home where she was met by her Heavenly Father, the one who gave His only Son, who shed His blood so that we all can spend eternity with Him. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Rose Lackey. Trish was married to the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Eby to whom she was married for 39 years.
She loved all animals, especially cats, dogs and horses, however, she didn't appreciate the camel's breath, which she experienced in Israel.
In her youth, she loved softball, sledding, reading, hiking, writing, and art. After acquiring her nurse's license, she worked at a local hospital and then for Dr. Milton Good in Elizabethtown. She exchanged her stethoscope for canvas, paint, and all things creative. She enjoyed writing poetry and creative pieces. She loved hosting parties and was well known for her sense of humor.
She and Bob enjoyed traveling to Europe, Africa, and South America as well as the United States. She cherished spending time with friends and family at their cabin at Lake Raystown, boating, birding, and simply enjoying God's spectacular nature. They wintered in Sarasota, Florida which was Trish's "HAPPY PLACE". She loved everything tropical and the smell of freshly falling rain. She especially loved being around family. But first and foremost was her love and devotion to Jesus Christ, the center of her life. Trish was a member of The Worship Center where in the past she wrote children's stories and creative articles.
Trish is survived by her spouse, Robert Eby, of Lititz, PA; daughter Lorine, wife of Roy McGinty, Auburn, AL; stepdaughter Lisa Derstine, Stevens, PA; grandchildren: Casen McGinty, Tiffany Derstine, and Kayla Derstine; and sister Ellen, wife of the late Bobbie Thomas. Trish was preceded in death by her sisters, Roseanne, wife of the late Mervin Miller and Judy, wife of Paul Weidman, and brothers, Joe Lackey, husband of Barbara and Tucker Lackey.
Trish's final resting place will be at Landis Valley Christian Fellowship Cemetery. Graveside Services will be private. Celebration of Life Services are scheduled for Thursday, April 20, 2023, with visitation from 10AM to 11AM and Memorial Service at 11AM, at The Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
