Patricia Sweigart (Powell), 84, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown went to be with the Lord on February 14, 2023. She is survived by a daughter Robin Marano (Rick Collins) of Middletown, brother Allen Powell (Shirley) and brother Kenneth Powell, Sr. (Jackie) of Elizabethtown, PA.
She is also survived by grandchildren Lisa Wolf and Amanda Bailey both of Middletown, PA, Jeffrey Dietrich (Gina) of Bangor, Wisconsin, Ryan Dietrich (Melissa Miller) of Delran, New Jersey and Craig Dietrich (Becky) of Manheim, PA. She had 9 great-grandchildren and 7 nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by a son Doug Gingrich, daughter Evelyn (Gingrich) Hauck, daughter Teresa (Marano) Moore, brother Robert Powell, Jr., sister Kathleen (Powell) Musser and parents Robert Powell, Sr. and Jennie Powell of Elizabethtown.
Patricia retired after 24 years from Butler Manufacturing (Blue Scope Steel) in Annville, PA.
A memorial Service will be held on March 4, 2023, 11 AM at the Sell Chapel, 200 Freemason Dr., Elizabethtown, PA.
A living tribute »