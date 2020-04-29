Patricia Susan McClenaghan, 71, of Lancaster, died Friday, April 17, 2020. Pat was born June 4, 1948. She maintained a life long love of plants and animals and enjoyed rainy days.
She is survived by her three children, who she loved beyond words, Anne Pope, Neida Ratzlaff and Rene McClenaghan, Jr,, as well as her siblings, Carole Swinehart, Donald Murr, Mavis Hassler and Sandy Murr. In addition she is survived by 3 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 3 nieces and a nephew.
