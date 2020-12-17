Patricia Styer, 80, of Millersville, passed away peacefully at Oak Leaf Manor South on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Born in Northumberland, VA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine Van Landingham Tyson. She was the wife of the late Jere A. Styer who passed away in 2015.
Jere and Patricia were always together, enjoying cruises, trips to Europe, their cottage by the Bay, and bowling in a league together in Lititz. She missed him very much and now they are once again reunited. Patricia had retired from the offices of the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture in Washington DC.
She is survived by her cousins: Edward married to Sandy Smith, Bernard married to Margie Smith, Dennis Lowery and Warren Lowery, Jr. and by many nieces, nephews, and friends that loved her very much.
She will be missed for her commitment to family and friends, her love of children and animals, her quirky humor and fun-loving personality which endeared her to all.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Oak Leaf Manor South for their compassionate care for Patricia for the past 5 ½ years, as well as the staff at Caring Hospice.
Services will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Please make contributions in Patricia's memory to Caring Hospice, 101 Good Drive, Suite 1, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
