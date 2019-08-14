Patricia (Shearer) Demmy died August 8th. She was born Patricia Hannon Alexander January 2nd, 1923 to Thomas and Mabel Alexander in Charlotte, NC. She was married to Kenneth Shearer until his death in 1976 and to Earl Demmy until his death in 2008.
Pat enjoyed teaching Sunday school, was an avid square dancer, and had served as president of the Mount Joy Business and Professional Women's Club. She was a sweet woman who was loved by all.
She is survived by a son James Shearer of Monroe, NC, a step-daughter Jane Lesher and husband Don, a step-son James Demmy and wife Ronalda; step-grandchildren Suzanne and husband Jimmy Frazier, Steven Shirk, and Jeffery Demmy, and step-great grandchild Kayla Shirk; sister-in-law Elizabeth Alexander; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday 8/17/19 at 2PM at West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 740 Greentree Rd., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.