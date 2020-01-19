Patricia Roos, 73, of Ephrata, formerly of Lititz died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 after a 2 year battle with Ovarian cancer. Pat was the daughter of the late Ruth Cammauf, and a graduate of Cocalico High School.
She was a world traveler having visited Europe and the Middle East. The Caribbean and Rome were among her favorites.
Pat was a mother and homemaker who doted on her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Paul (Skip) Roos, her daughter, Hillary, wife of Jared Weaver of Ephrata, her son, Matt Buehler of Knoxville, TN, 5 grandchildren, Kaden and Kiley Weaver of Ephrata, and Davis, Hayes, and Nash Buehler of Knoxville, TN, sisters Joan, wife of Charlie Levering, of Sinking Spring and Cheryl Carrington of Tijeres, NM.
A private graveside interment has been planned by the family.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lancaster SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
