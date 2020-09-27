Patricia R. Carvell, 90, of Traditions of Hershey, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Born in Lancaster, Patricia was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Eleanora M. (Steinwandel) Fry. She was the wife of the late Walter B. Carvell who died in 2005.
A 1948 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, she worked for 30 years at Warner-Lambert Pharmaceutical Co. until her retirement.
Of the Catholic Faith, Patricia was a very social person and loved spending time with her friends. She belonged to various card clubs, enjoyed playing games, even participating in Wii Bowling. Patricia loved to decorate for the various seasons and was especially proud of her snowman collection. More than anything else, Patricia loved her family and was proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Dr. Michael C. (Karen) Carvell, of Hershey and Dr. William N. (Dongyi) Carvell, of Aurora, IL; 2 grandsons, Daniel N. (Jamie) and Timothy M. (Clare); 2 granddaughters, Elena and Erica; 2 great-granddaughters, Julia and Talia, both recipients of their great-grandmother's M&M treats; and sisters, Estella Hagmann, Brownstown and Joanne Gammache, Landis Homes. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Arlene Winters and Nancy Carello.
Patricia will be laid to rest in private services next to her husband, Walter, at Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Rothsville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Patricia's name be made to your favorite charity. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com