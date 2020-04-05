Patricia R. Bostick (10/21/33)

Patricia Rita (McElwee) Bostick, 86, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her daughter Rosemary's home in Meadowbrook, PA after a courageous six year battle with lung cancer.
She was born in the PA coal mining town of Mount Carmel to the late Gerald Francis and Stella (Wasielewski) McElwee. Pat shared 58 beautiful years of marriage with her beloved husband and soulmate Frank W. Bostick, before his passing in 2013.
A graduate of Kulpmont High School, she completed her studies at St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Lancaster and became a Registered Nurse. Pat began her career in labor and delivery at St. Joseph's Hospital, transitioning to geriatric nursing at the Paul Heisey Nursing Home for many years. The Bostick family moved to Ivyland, PA in 1977 where she worked part time at various nursing homes in the Bucks County area. Pat and Frank returned to Lancaster in 1986, where they were able to spend the rest of their years together with their family and lifelong hometown friends. Pat continued working and finally retired from nursing at the age of 75 from The Long Home in Lancaster.
Pat was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, and previously while raising their family, were active members at Sacred Heart, where she devoted much of her time to church and school activities (Women's Guild President, Cub Scout Troop Leader, and much more). She also enjoyed all these years with their friends at the Knights of Columbus, and luncheons with her nursing buddies and the St. Joe's Golden Hills Club.
Pat is survived by her five devoted children: Patrick J. Bostick and wife Cindy of Lititz, PA; Rosemary Bostick and husband Paul Vidas of Meadowbrook, PA; Gerald F. Bostick, husband of the late Diane, of Orlando, FL; James E. Bostick and husband Liam of Salem, MA; and Daniel T. Bostick and wife Rachel Woods of Nashville, TN; as well as seven adoring grandchildren (Gerry, Patrick, Courtney, TJ, Adam, Sarah, Max) and five cherished great-grandchildren (Ellie, Trey, Benjamin, Griffin, Rhys). In addition to her beloved husband Frank, Pat was preceded in death by their sweet first born infant son, Franklin Bostick III.
Pat is also survived by two of the 8 siblings: Andrew in MS, and Joseph in CT; as well as her loving cousins who were like siblings to her: Mary Lou Lammers, Mark, and Tom McElwee (all from the Lancaster area) and Jeanette Jensen of Seminole, FL.
A private burial will take place in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. In light of the current global pandemic, a future Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church and "A Celebration of Pat's Life" will be announced to all at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patricia Bostick's name to The Nursing Foundation of Pennsylvania: www.TheNFP.org [Scholarship Fund] to aid current and future nursing heroes.
