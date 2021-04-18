Patricia R. Anderson

Patricia (Rivenburg) Anderson, 85, of Lititz, went into the arms of her Lord and Savior, at home, on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Born in Phoenixville, PA on October 7, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Millington N. and Eleanor E. (Shunk) Rivenburg. She was the devoted wife of David R. Anderson for 60 years this year (August 26).
Pat was dedicated to her faith and her family. Through her life she was a member of Hamilton Park UCC, St. John Episcopal, St. Thomas Episcopal, Calvary Church and Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was an active choir member in all the churches, and at Hamilton Park UCC she was a Sunday school elementary teacher. She also was a member of the Lancaster Chorale for 20 years. She was a graduate of McCaskey High School class of 1954.
In addition to 25 years of raising their four children Pat worked 21 years as a crossing guard mainly at 2nd & Cedar corner in Lititz for Warwick School District. She will also be remembered for her love of camping. Pat and Dave made sure to do multiple camping trips every year. They traveled over much of the United States; some of their favorite destinations included Williamsburg, Timothy Lakes South Campground and Holly Lake Campsites. They were members of Thousand Trails and Highland Clan Campers.
Pat is survived by her loving family: her husband David R., children: Mark T. Anderson of Lancaster, Paul D. Anderson of Mt. Joy, Maria L. Tickner, wife of Robert H. of Paoli, and Deborah "Debbie" A. Flick, wife of the late Joseph of Lititz. Grandchildren: Timothy J. Tickner, husband of Matti (Davis) and Sarah B. Tickner.
A Memorial service will be held at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11AM. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 10AM until the time of the service. A private interment will follow in the church's memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westminster PCA Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601-4604. ID as Patricia R. Anderson Memorial.
