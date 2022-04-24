Patricia Quinn Loughlin

On Thursday, April 21st at age 85, formerly of Rochester, NY. Predeceased by her son, Peter, and ex-husband of 24 years, Donald Loughlin. Pat is survived by her brother, Walter Quinn, Pasadena, MD; sons, Ted (Kerry) of Lititz, PA and Tim (Susan) of Canton, GA; four grandchildren, Lindsey, Quinn, Dylan and Shannon; her niece, Susan Peachee, St. Louis, MO; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pat was born in Albany, NY to Henry and Dorothy Quinn. She graduated from Vincentian Institute in 1955 and the College of St. Rose in 1959 with a B.S. in Mathematics. She taught mathematics at Huntington High School on Long Island, NY where she met her ex-husband and father of their three sons. While devoted to raising a family, Pat changed career paths in 1972 to begin a long and much-loved and successful career in residential real estate at Town Crier. She retired in 2015, at age 78, with Red Barn Properties in Pittsford, NY.
Although career-driven, Pat's dedication was always to her family first. Pat took great pride and joy in cooking meals, and there was always an extra seat at the family table for one more in need of belonging and nourishment. She was a loving mother and also delighted in the "Grandma Kitty" nickname her granddaughter Lindsey so affectionately gave her, a name she embraced the rest of her life.
Pat was an active member of the All-Inclusive Mary Magdalene Church in East Rochester, NY. Her dedication to community service and charitable giving was an important part of her life, and she gave her time and resources to many, including: AIDS Rochester, Community Health Network, Prison Ministries, Isaiah House Treatment Center, Wounded Warriors, Boys Town, and more. Pat mentored many, and was a fierce advocate for the voiceless. Known to be pragmatic and frugal, she was a bargain shopper and coupon clipper, but also faithful and most generous to the poor and less fortunate.
Small in stature, Pat was feisty and packed a powerful punch. She enjoyed holding court and her quick wit and sense of humor endeared her to many. Pat was genuinely interested in people, enjoyed a good laugh and had an uncanny way of getting even the most tightlipped people to talk, even her teenage grandchildren. She also loved dogs and cats throughout her life, especially, Nickolas, the black and white cat she and her son Peter so adoringly shared.
