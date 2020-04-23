Our beloved Patricia "Pat" Wolfshuk, 82, of Ephrata, passed over on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in her family home, while under the loving care of her family and Hospice. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 adventurous years, Eugene M. Wolfshuk.
In addition to her husband, Pat is survived by her three children: Michelle Wolfshuk Hardt, Linda Wolfshuk, Lee Wolfshuk; her six grandchildren; a brother, Bob Roberts; a brother-in-law, Camille Rouvre; a sister-in-love, Cindy Rouvre and family, as well as countless other life-long friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her late parents, William and Elsie Roberts of Mountville, and her sister Shirley Weiler.
Pat was devoted to her family and grandchildren and they brought her great joy. She was an avid world traveler and "collector of people". She had a creative spirit and enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, and was a fixture in her Ephrata and Ocean Isle Beach Breakfast Clubs. She loved to journal, photograph and document her experiences and daily life. Pat was the family biographer.
There will be a private graveside service for immediate family at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia, PA. Her family plans a memorial celebration of her life at a future date.
Cards, stories and sentiments are welcome to be sent to, 615 N. Maple St., Ephrata, PA 17522. Memorial contributions in Pat's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers through her illness and the part they played in her life well-lived.
