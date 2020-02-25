Patricia "Pat" Krantz, 85 of Paradise entered into Heavens gates on the morning of February 21, 2020.
She is survived by daughters: Deborah, Gwendolyn & Kathy, and sons; Richard , husband of Ann, and Roger, husband of April, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
There will be a private graveside service for the immediate family.
A Celebration of Life is planned for March 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at 46 W. Main Street, Strasburg, PA. (formerly the old Strasburg Fire Company)
In Lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to Ronald McDonald House of Delaware.
