Patricia "Pat" Krantz

Patricia "Pat" Krantz

Patricia "Pat" Krantz, 85 of Paradise entered into Heavens gates on the morning of February 21, 2020.

She is survived by daughters: Deborah, Gwendolyn & Kathy, and sons; Richard , husband of Ann, and Roger, husband of April, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

There will be a private graveside service for the immediate family.

A Celebration of Life is planned for March 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at 46 W. Main Street, Strasburg, PA. (formerly the old Strasburg Fire Company)

In Lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to Ronald McDonald House of Delaware.

Plant a tree in memory of Patricia Krantz
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Shivery Funeral Home

111 Elizabeth Street
Christiana, PA 17509
610-593-5967
www.shiveryfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter