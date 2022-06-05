Patricia "Pat" D. Sourbeer, 90, of Conestoga, passed away on May 29, 2022 at LGH. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Levi R. and Bertha (Drybread) Edgerly. She was the wife of the late Warren E. Sourbeer who passed on December 24, 1980.
Pat graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School Class and was a 1953 graduate of Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing.
She worked as a nurse in the Mens Medical, Nursery, and Crysto units until she had her family, then went back to work at Duke Convalescent Home until the age of 70.
She enjoyed reading, puzzle books, collecting antiques, volunteering at the Lampeter Fair for over 20 years at Grandma & Grandpa's Old Things, going to the beach and Outer Banks. She also enjoyed traveling, be to the mountains, cruise ship, or by air. She took trips to Alaska, France, Bahamas, and Colorado.
Surviving are a stepson, Dennis Sourbeer (Judy), daughters; Julia McMichael (Stephen), Joyce Ellison (Ron), 7 grandchildren; Dennis Sourbeer, Sherry Brown (Scott), Daniel McMichael (Brittany), Jaymi Stehman (Zach), David Martin (Billie Jo), Michelle Martin (Kevin), and Ashley Kuhns (Shane), 13 great-grandchildren plus one Baby Martin due in November, 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 11 AM at Pequea BIC Church, 40 Church Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. A viewing will be held at 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lancaster County Nurse Honor Guard on their website. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097