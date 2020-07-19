Patricia (Pat) Calhoun Haiges, 77, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Hugh Harrington and Kathryn Truitt Calhoun, and was married to William (Bill) Hirschmann Haiges for 55 years. She and Bill knew each other for 10 years before they were married.
Born in Bryn Mawr, PA, Pat received her Associate's Degree from Southern Seminary. She owned a retail business called The Apple Tree which she ran for 35 years. She enjoyed playing tennis in her early days and later on played bridge, golf, and enjoyed gardening, but her true passion was music. Active in the community, Pat was a member of the Historic Preservation Trust, the Junior League of Lancaster, served both on the board of Wheatland and as a Tour Guide, and a Lancaster Country Club member.
She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends here in Lancaster and at her home in Hilton Head Island, SC, and taking daily long walks through School Lane Hills with friends.
In addition to her husband, Bill, Pat is survived by three sons: William Hirschmann, Haiges, Jr. (Lisa) of Siler City, NC, D. Scott Haiges (Judy), Lancaster, and Peter Christopher Haiges (Laura), Lancaster, her brother, John C. Calhoun, Fort Bragg, CA, grandchildren: Tyler, Grayson, Spencer, Chad, Emma, Madison, Sydney, and Tatum, and nieces and nephews: Linda, Laurie, Leslie, and Jay. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sandy Calhoun and sister-in-law, Hedy Carpenter, and brother-in-law, Henry G. Carpenter.
A Memorial Service honoring the life of Pat will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Haiges family home, 1036 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA at 3:00 PM. Summer casual dress expected. Family will receive guests from 2:00 PM until time of service. Parking is available at LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., Lancaster, PA. Private interment will be held at First Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Pat's memory to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.
