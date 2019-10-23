Patricia "Pat" Ann Ramirez

Patricia "Pat" Ann (Suggs) Ramirez, 59, of Peru, IN, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
She was born on December 12, 1959, to Willard "Jack" and Gloria (Rose) Suggs. She graduated from McCaskey in 1978. Pat served in the United States Navy. Subsequently a homemaker, she was married to Frederick Ramirez, and he survives.
In addition to her husband, Pat is survived by her father, as well as a brother Joseph Suggs, and a sister Linda Suggs, both of Lancaster, PA. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
An informal gathering of family & friends will be held this Saturday at Ruhls United Methodist Cemetery in Manheim, PA.