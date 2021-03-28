Patricia "Pat" A. Oettel, 85, of Conestoga, entered into heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Evelyn Mae (Huss) and George F. Curry. She was the loving wife to the late Charles Oettel, Sr. who passed in 2019, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage.
Patricia was a member of Grace Brethren Church of Lancaster. Patricia enjoyed hunting, bird watching and baking. She was known for her pumpkin pies and rolls. Pat had a servant's heart and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Most of all Pat cherished spending time with her family, especially at Pinegrove, the family cabin.
Pat is survived by her children: Charles, Oettel, Jr. of Lancaster, Lorene M. Staffieri (Louis) of Conestoga and Dianna L. Lowe (Donald) of Washington Boro; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 2 brothers, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck, a daughter-in-law, Debbie A. Oettel, and a brother.
A private interment was held at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat's memory may be offered to the Salvation Army, 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
