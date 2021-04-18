Patricia Moran Nelson, 90, of Millersville, passed away April 12, 2021 peacefully in her sleep.
She was born to the late Francis and Marie Moran, February 7, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois.
After graduating from high school, Patricia attended the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago.
Patricia was an accomplished artist and art historian. One of her many strengths was working with color creating beautiful weavings, watercolors, and drawings. She passed her love of art on to everyone with who she spent time. Her art was a great representation of who she was, complex, elegant, colorful, and creative.
Patricia was fiercely independent and was well educated in finance, she read the Wall Street Journal every day and managed her own stock portfolio. She said it was a love-hate relationship.
She loved every one of the many cats that she shared her life with over the years. It was well known that she made the best peanut brittle.
Patricia is survived by her two sons, Mark Nelson along with his wife Anita Nelson of Houston, and Max Nelson of Charlotte. She was immensely proud of her two boys and leaves behind many beautiful memories. The boys want to thank all her wonderful friends and neighbors who have looked after her and created such a loving community.
Services for Patricia will be private. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »