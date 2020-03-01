Patricia McFalls, 68 of Lancaster, passed away Feb. 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was the loving wife of the late Richard McFalls.
Patricia will be remembered for her many years at Armstrong World Industries. She served 28 years as an elevator operator and shift inspector. When she started her journey at Armstrong, she met her best friend, Michele Bates. Michele played such an important and special part in Patricia's life until the day she passed. After retirement, she found part time employment in delivering dry cleaning which she found great joy in.
Patricia will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by her children, Sherry Bristow and Steven McFalls; her siblings, Eugene Wagner and Sandra Wren; and her grandchildren, all of Pennsylvania. She was preceded in passing by her husband Richard; her daughter, Patricia Omo; her parents Richard & Kathryn Wagner and her brother, Thomas Wagner.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy for the compassion and support they provided to Patricia and her family. They are eternally grateful.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
