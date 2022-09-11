Patricia Marie Gipe, 76, of Denver, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at The Gardens at West Shore, Camp Hill. She was born in Clay Township to the late Nathan E. and Edna E. (Adams) Buffenmyer and was the wife of Gary Gipe, Sr., with whom she shared 26 years of marriage.
Pat enjoyed crocheting, gardening and cooking. She had a beautiful smile, was full of life and will be remembered as one who was always willing to help.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Timothy, husband of Ruth Buffenmyer of Denver; a daughter, Lisa Buffenmyer of Ephrata; 15 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Buffenmyer of Ephrata and a sister, Donna, wife of John Willwerth of New Holland.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters and nine brothers.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 11 AM, at Mellingers Union Cemetery, Gockley Rd., Stevens.
Memorial contributions in Pat's memory may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA, 17602.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Browse »