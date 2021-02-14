Patricia Mae Branche, 79, of Lancaster, died February 11, 2021 at LGH. She was born in Lancaster and was the daughter to the late Walter B. and Gladys Irene (Gantz) Dorsey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Branche in 2006.
She was a life member of Bethel AME Church where she was an Evangelist, Stewardess, and Sunday school teacher.
Patricia enjoyed her visits to Park City, getting her nails done, loved to cook, and her favorite time of year was Christmas. Most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by eight children; two sons, Lewis Wilson, of Dover, Shaki Wilson, of NC, six daughters, Rhonda Daniels, wife of Kevin, of Lancaster, Alisa Rodriguez, wife of Carlos, of Atlanta, Linda Diaz, of Lancaster, Karen, Dana Branche, both of Lancaster, and Alona, wife of D. Williams, of Philadelphia. 18 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter B. Dorsey, Jr., Joe Dorsey, and a sister, Marian Blackman.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11AM at Bethel AME Church, 450 E. Strawberry St., Lancaster, PA 17602 with The Rev. Edward Bailey officiating. A viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Flowers are welcomed.
