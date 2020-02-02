Patricia M. "Patti" Strazza, 77, of Fountain Avenue, Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on January 30, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care.
Born in Queens, New York, she was the wife of Ralph Strazza and they celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on October 12th. Ralph met Patricia on Coney Island and he considered her "My Coney Island Baby." She was the daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy Osborne Anderson.
Patti loved her job in the Deli Department at the Giant Food Store in the Lancaster Shopping Center and will be remembered as the "Grandma of the store." She loved going to the casinos and never missed a "Wheel of Fortune" show. She loved playing games with her grandchildren and was a great cook. She enjoyed painting and her French poodle.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children: Patricia, wife of Michael Sigman, Landisville, PA; Anthony, husband of Michelle Strazza, Wilmington, DE; Theresa, wife of Anthony Selkirk, Lancaster, PA; Helen Strazza, partner of Andrew Fogle, Lancaster, PA, and Ralph, husband of Jessica Strazza, Lancaster, PA; nine grandchildren and two sisters, Elizabeth Finley and Evelyn Osborne of Arizona. She was preceded in death by her son, James Strazza and three siblings; Vivian Osborne, Malcolm Osborne, and Marie Fogerty.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please visit Patti's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »