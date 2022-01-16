Patricia M. “Patti” Harsh, 56, of Salunga, passed away January 11, 2022, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Portland, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. Fenton, Sr. and Judy A. (Brackett) Gibson.
Many will remember Patti for her many years of bartending around Lancaster including Shooters Crossing, The Edgewater, Conestoga Restaurant and The Meridian. She was very social and enjoyed being around friends and family. She had a love for riding Harleys around town; feeling free is what she loved the most. She will be remembered for her fondness for gardening.
Patti’s love will live on in her children: Steven M. Heidig, Sr. of Ephrata, Joshua M. Fenton of Florida, and Amelia J. Tomarchio of Philadelphia; grandchildren: Steven M. Heidig, Jr., Braylon L. Jones, Dakota L. Mercado, and Sophia R. Caster, who affectionately referred to her as “Nanny” or “Nana”; and her siblings: Judy A. Tangert (Eric) of Lititz, Janet Tomarchio of Maine, Jackie Burwell (James) of Maine, Robert E. Fenton, Jr. (Trayce) of Lancaster, John Hilton of Maine and Jerry Hilton also of Maine. She was preceded in passing by her son, Justin R. Fenton, and siblings: Matthew M. Fenton and Melissa A. Boose.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
