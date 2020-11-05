Patricia M. (O'Brien) Mackley,78, of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020. Patti was surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Philadelphia to William O'Brien and Mary Jane O'Brien. Patty was preceded in death by her infant sister, Elizabeth, her husband, Eugene Mackley, and son, Christopher Bailey.
Patti is survived by son, Gregory Bailey and (wife) Tracy Bailey, daughter-in-law, Gaye Bailey, grandchildren; Christopher, Andrew, Katie, Aaron. Step children, Gary Mackley and (wife) Sharon. Judy Dobson and (husband) Mike. Step grandchildren, Heather, Jennifer, Lindsey, and Lauren.
Patti was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church where she served as a member of the "A Team", greeter, and shepherd. She served on the Valleybrook Association social comittee. Patti retired from LGH where she worked in nursing.
Patti was beautiful inside and out. She will be lovingly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of Patti's life will be held at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 East Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Saturday Nov, 7th, 2020. A viewing will be held from 12-1 with a memorial service to follow 1-2. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Highland Presbyterian Church or Furever Home Adoption Center, 5984 Main St., East Petersburg, PA, 17520. General arrangements are being handled by Ruffenach Family Funeral Home Oxford Pennsylvania