Patricia M. Nicklaus, 78, of Mountville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 27, 2020. A lifelong resident of the Lancaster area, she was born in Lancaster to the late Vincent and Margaret (Dantro) Klos. She was the second of 5 children, and grew up in the Cabbage Hill area, attending St. Josephs School and Lancaster Catholic High School. Patricia married her high school sweetheart, David Nicklaus in 1963 and together they lovingly shared 57 years of marriage, 2 wonderful children and 3 grandchildren.
Prior to her retirement, Patricia was employed at Verizon as a customer service agent. Previously, she worked as a telephone operator at Bell Telephone, Southwest Bell and AT&T totaling 35 years of service.
Patricia was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church where she was very involved volunteering with school, scouts, kitchen, and community activities. She was a proud and active volunteer for Pioneers of America for over 25 years. During that time, she assisted in many community charity events where she was able to share her happy disposition and beautiful smile with so many working as a clown named "Buttons"; bringing smiles to countless children and nursing home residents. She was also very talented and enjoyed various crafts.
Patty and David loved to travel together visiting many warm locations in their retirement years. She enjoyed traveling and boating on the Chesapeake Bay with lifelong friends and family creating countless memories and instilling a love for the water in her children and grandchildren.
In addition to spending time with her family and friends, Patricia could always be found at her children and then grandchildren's sporting events, from preschool thru Lancaster Catholic she rarely missed a game and was their biggest fan. Her children and grandchildren were the pride of her life.
But, perhaps, what Patricia was known best for, was her fabulous smile; from her dearest friends to a stranger on the street, her smile was always on display. Through her daily example she taught us how to have an unyielding positive outlook, a zest for living and, even throughout her prolonged illness, never had a single complaint, that beautiful smile always won out.
Patricia's family would like to especially thank the staff of Pinnacle Health Women's Cancer Center, Amedisys Home Health, and Hospice and Community Care for the all kind, skilled and compassionate care and personal touches she received from you.
In addition to her husband David, Patricia is survived by her children: Jennifer Nicklaus Libonati, wife of Lawrence of Columbia and Jeffrey Nicklaus, husband of Suzanne of Manheim; her grandchildren: Alayna, Michael and Andrew Nicklaus, her siblings: Karen Mearkle, wife of Gerald of Manheim, Dennis Klos, husband of Diane of Lancaster, Delores Morrison, wife of Charles of Ohio and her brother-in-law, Patrick Duffy of Lancaster, as well as many dearly loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Magdalene "Snookie" Duffy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Patricia to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 or The American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a future date to be announced at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Lancaster, PA. Please take the time to share your condolences and memories from the convenience of your home at: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »