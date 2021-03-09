Patricia M. Lahn

Patricia M. (nee Magee), March 7, 2021, of Lancaster, PA. Beloved wife of Mark N. Lahn; loving mother of Danielle (Ryan) Bentzel; cherished grandmother of Amelia and Parke; devoted sister of Jackie (Bob) Fachetti, Thomas (Terri) Magee, Theresa Magee and Johnny (Marty) Magee.
She loved and was dearly loved by all of her family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to Graveside Services Thursday, 1:00 PM at Haym Salomon Memorial Park, 200 Moores Road, Frazer (Malvern), PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to The American Heart Association or a charity of the donor's choosing.
