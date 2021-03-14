Patricia M. Houck, 74, of Ephrata, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Ephrata to the late John and Vandetta Willwerth.
During her working years, she worked in the office at Sperry New Holland and Skip's Cutting. Patricia loved watching the Phillies and the Washington Redskins. She enjoyed coloring, playing games on her tablet, and she especially loved her fur grandbabies.
Patricia is survived by a daughter, Amber M., wife of Brian Heil of Ephrata; three siblings, Wanda Kromer, Deborah Burkholder, and Kirk, husband of Donna Willwerth, all of Ephrata.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Logan.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021, from 6 to 8 pm, at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th St., Akron. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family
Memorial contributions in Patricia's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Assn., 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 .
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
