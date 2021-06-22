Patricia M. Farmar Armstrong

Patricia M. Cecilia Farmar Armstrong, born July 29, 1928 in Wilmington, DE, went to the arms of our Lord on Friday, June 18, 2021. Patricia, known by most as Pat, is survived by her husband of 61 years, Joseph, and her three children, Margaret (John Petrovic), Neal (Cindy) and Paul (Diana); eleven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and her niece, Kathleen (O'Kane) Bissot. Pat was a lifelong Wilmingtonian, spending just her final seven years in Lancaster, passing away at St. Anne's Retirement Center in Columbia, PA. Pat was preceded in death by her sister and closest friend, Mary; her brother-in-law, James P. O'Kane; her brother, Frank; and her niece, Patti (O'Kane) Bradley.
Pat graduated with fondness from Christ Our King (she always emphasized "Our"), P.S. duPont High School and, most treasuredly, THE (she emphasized "the") Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. Pat was truly dedicated to her calling as a nurse, working literally from coast to coast, pursuing her BSN from The Catholic University of America and moving on to be a member of teaching staff at her Memorial Hospital.
Pat was true to her Irish American roots, being fully alive in Irish music and heritage, and being very well versed in the happenings of American politics. She was an avid storyteller and remembered names of neighbors and distant cousins as if she saw them yesterday. She could not walk more than a few blocks in Wilmington without meeting a cousin, fellow nurse, or friend. Fond of portulacas, pansies, peonies, and hydrangeas, she gardened until her hands no longer let her. Pat was the family's host for Thanksgiving dinner for over 40 years.
Pat was devoted to her faith in Jesus through her final moments. She was a member of the Regina Coeli Society in Wilmington, and for years sang in the choir for the Latin Mass. She stood up for the unborn, having participated in over twenty Marches for Life. She and Joe made multiple pilgrimages in their life, to places including Rome and Guadalupe.
She is surely enjoying her reunion with her dear parents, her siblings, and her longtime friends from childhood, Marge (Dolan) Danz and Ann (Forrest) Sweeney. She will always be remembered as someone who was ready to adopt any lost pet, provide a room for those who needed one, and visit those who were sick. Her bright blue eyes, colorful stories and kind heart will be missed.
A viewing will be held Friday, June 25 at St. Patrick's Church, 1414 King Street, Wilmington, DE from 12pm-1pm, followed by a Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington, DE. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church at the address above or to Delaware Right to Life, DRTL, PO BOX 1222, Wilmington, DE 19899. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com.