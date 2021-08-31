Patricia M. Cummings, of Long Community in Lancaster, passed away Saturday August 28, at 82 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph (Mike) Cummings.
She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Landis of Conestoga (Husband Jeff Landis), Kelly Shuffelbottom (Partner Beth Sokohl) of Gettysburg, son Jeffrey Cummings (Wife Traci Cummings) of Lancaster, along with 5 loving grandchildren.
She was a lifelong nurse, enjoyed her friends, her dogs, and time at the beach. She attended a countless number of her grandchildren's sporting events, and always supported them.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E Roseville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 at 11:00 AM. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
