Patricia M. Brown, 92, formerly of Christiana walked into Eternal Glory on October 24, 2019 at the Landis Homes Retirement Community in Lititz. She was the beloved wife of the late Carl A. D. Brown, Jr. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Nevin K. and Maude Bowermaster McClure.
She married Carl A. D. Brown, Jr. on August 20, 1949, whom she assisted in business in the former Brown Funeral Home in Christiana for 30 years. For the majority of her life, she was a member of the Latta Memorial Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School and was a member of the choir for 50 years. She also had many Bible Studies at her home throughout the years. She was a generous and loving person.
Pat is survived by her daughters, Dr. Diane B. Davis, wife of Rev. Randall Davis of Jerome, Idaho, Deborah B. Wolfe, wife of Pastor Michael E. Wolfe of Christiana, PA, and C. Jean B. Wilde, wife of William J. Wilde of Atglen, PA, nine grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and three sisters, Evelyn M. Swarr of Christiana, Nancy M. Sensenig of Christiana, Sara "Honey" wife of Ernest Sharitz of Shamokin Dam, PA. She was preceded in death by her brother, Nevin K. McClure.
A celebration of life will take place on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Latta Memorial Presbyterian Church, 23 Green St., Christiana, PA at 11 AM followed by interment at the Bellevue Presbyterian Cemetery, Gap. Viewing from 10 -11 AM.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Landis Homes Benevolent Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. We would like to thank the nursing staff at Landis Homes for loving our mom and taking such good care of her.
