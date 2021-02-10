With joyful and grateful hearts we celebrate the life of Patricia Lenora (Hammer) Kauffman, 65, of New Holland, who went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday February 8, 2021 as a result of a series of long-term ailments.
Family was at the center of Trish's life. In 1974 she married her high school sweetheart, Steven G. Kauffman, and the two shared nearly 47 years of marriage. She was a caring mother to her three sons and also those she served as a surrogate mother. She was always one to organize family gatherings helping keep everyone connected. Well known for her birthday phone calls, family and friends could rely on hearing from her each year.
Known as Patti, Trish, Trisha, Mom, Aunt Trish, or Gram, she was loved by everyone she met. She spent her life serving others, and many friends, nieces, nephews, and co-workers received her love and support. Her favorite ministry was through food. She cooked for Victory Chapel's daycare program, Hershey Farm Restaurant, Catering to You and Octorara School District's cafeteria. She also volunteered in kitchens for the West Fallowfield Christian School Auxiliary, Grace Family Church, Camp Conquest, and many others.
Born in Wilmington, DE she was the oldest of six children to George and Mary Jo (O'Grady) Hammer. She spent part of her childhood with her maternal grandparents in Odessa, DE before settling down in Lancaster County with her mother and step father John Frohmander, completing her junior and senior years at Solanco High School.
Trish is survived by husband Steve, sons & daughters-in-law; Keith, husband to Tonia (Poletti) of Strasburg; Jason, husband to Heather (Reimers) of New Holland; and Justin, husband to Elyse (Wittmer) of York. Eight grandchildren whom she adored, Joshua, Amanda, Emma, Jude, Jonathan, Sadie, Charlotte, and Vanessa. Step father John Frohmander, four brothers, George Hammer, husband to Lori; Frederick Hammer, husband to Brenda; Charles Hammer, husband to Kathy; Jackie Frohmander, husband to Lana; and sister, Linda Frohmander, along with 27 nieces and nephews. Trish is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Jo Frohmander, sister, Delia Imboden, and brother, Philip Hammer.
A private viewing and graveside service will be held on Saturday February 13th, followed by a public celebration of life service beginning at 3 PM, at Grace Family Church, 415 South Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557. The family will greet friends following the service. The service will also be live-streamed via Grace Family Church-New Holland YouTube channel. Trish loved flowers of all types. Address all flower deliveries to Grace Family Church. Contributions can also be made in Trish's memory to Camp Conquest, 480 Forest Road, Denver, PA 17517. The family thanks the care team at Davita Dialysis for extending her time with us and Hospice and Community Care for helping her go to rest peacefully. shiveryfuneralhome.com
