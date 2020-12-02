Patricia Landis, 88, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Anne's Retirement Village. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late William and Sarah (Hart) Kleine, and a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. After 62 years of marriage she was preceded in death by her husband Bill Landis.
Pat, a devout Catholic with an infectious laugh, loved her family and friends, and the game of bridge. She attained the rank of Life Master, an admirable accomplishment in the world of competitive bridge. Family was paramount and she cherished the memories of vacations that included her brothers' and sister's families as well. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church and a volunteer for many years at Lancaster Regional Hospital.
Patricia wanted best to be remembered as a wonderful Mother – and that she was. She is survived by her three daughters: Suellen Smith (Terry), Mountville; Lisa Hannum, Schaumburg, IL; Tricia E. Landis, Lancaster; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Peter E. Kleine of Lancaster.
Pat was a lifelong supporter of St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. In her honor, the family wishes to direct any memorial donations to that charity at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are private. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
