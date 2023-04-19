Patricia Lander Ressler passed away peacefully on April 14, 2023, at home following a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born on August 29, 1957, in Lancaster, and was the daughter of the late Robert H. and Juanita Turnage Lander. She was the beloved wife and high school sweetheart of Jeffrey C. Ressler with whom she shared almost 48 years of marriage.
Along with her husband she is survived by a son Kevin J. Ressler (Sarah), a daughter Dr. Julie R. Lehr (Ryan), grandchildren Johanna Lehr, Maddox Lehr, and Fiona Ressler, a sister Juanita Lander, nephew Daniel Rubinstein (Christy) and niece Sarah Wright (Kristopher). She was proceeded in Death by her parents and sister Roberta J. Lander.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 North Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A visitation will occur the evening prior, Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 as well as at the church on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to: CJD Foundation at https://cjdfoundation.org/donate, Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/nca/donate or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
