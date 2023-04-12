Patricia L. Spare 74, passed away at Maple Farm Nursing Home on April 10th from complications with COPD and lung cancer. Born in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of David and Phyllis Mayhew and the wife of Todd Spare.
Pat was the accounting manager at the Lancaster Stockyards for many years until they closed in 2006. Following that she owned and operated Paradise Antique Market in Paradise. She also worked part time at Security Rare Coins where she became an expert in assessing gold and silver jewelry. She loved spending time at the beach and spending her last few winters in Florida before becoming ill.
She is survived by her husband Todd, two sons Scott Alboum (Kim) in North Carolina and Jeff Alboum (Maggie) in Lancaster as well as three sisters Judy Wylie (Maine), Kris Johnson (Georgia) and Kimberly Dawson (Virginia). Also surviving is her 92-year-old step dad Robert Koenig (Georgia).
The family wishes to thank the staff at Maple Farm for their wonderful care as well as those at Hospice and Community Care. There are no services planned at this time.
To send condolences please visit Groff High Funeral Home: www.groffeckenroth.com
A living tribute »