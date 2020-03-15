Patricia L. Saylor, 81, of Lancaster, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late L. Lewis Saylor who passed away in December 1979. She was born in Dundalk, MD, daughter of the late Ward W. and Vera Phillips Hickman. She was a shift supervisor for Kellogg's for 25 years before retiring in 2001. Patricia was a graduate of Dundalk High School, Class of 1957 and was of the Methodist faith. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and was a world traveler. She also enjoyed going to the beach at Ocean City, MD and the Chesapeake Bay.
She is survived by her children: Deborah L. (Paul) Bowman; Charles R. Saylor; and Rhonda K. Saylor, all of Lancaster. Former daughter-in-law: Anna M. Dupes Saylor, Lancaster. Five grandchildren: Michael (Becky) Bowman; Chelsea (Brian) Bohenick; Andrea Bowman; Marlena Saylor; and Charles "CJ" Saylor. Three great-grandchildren: Melanie Bowman; Jay Bowman; and Olivia Bohenick. She was preceded in death by one sister: Norma Hickman Braun.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. with Pastor Jay Frey, Jr., officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Humanity Gifts Registry, PO Box 835, Philadelphia, PA 19105. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
