Patricia L. Miller, 89, of Manheim, died peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harry F. and Bertha L. Pfoutz Frey. Pat was the loving wife of the late Robert B. Miller who died in June of 2006.
Earlier in her life she worked as a notary at the Manheim Auto Auction. When Pat was in her 50's she decided to fulfill her life-long dream of becoming a nurse and completed her education earning her LPN certification; she then was employed as an LPN for Ephrata Community Hospital. For over 50 years Pat was a faithful and active member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim; where she became a leader in the Stephen Ministry program of the church. Other memberships included: Manheim Ramblers, Manheim Historical Society, and in her early years served as a Den Mother for the local Cub Scout Troup. Pat believed in helping throughout her community by volunteering through the Red Cross for Lancaster General Hospital, Hospice and Community Care, and the 4-H Therapeutic Riding Program. Her interests included: bird watching, traveling, New York Times crossword puzzles, music, especially attending concerts from the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, reading, lunching with friends, and watching her grandkids play sports. Pat had a deep passion for her family, a devotion to her faith and to help others in need.
Surviving are two daughters: Elizabeth A. wife of Jack Stoner of Willow Street, Kathleen A. Miller partner of Jeff Tester of Elkridge, MD, two sons: Robert D. husband of Chris Smithson Miller, Philip J. husband of Gretchen Rohrer Miller all of Manheim, six grandchildren: Emily Sullivan, Jon Coleman, Mary Stoner, Ben Stoner, Derreck Shenk, Nicholas Shenk, three great-grandchildren: Avery Sullivan, Edric Sullivan, Tristan Shenk, two brothers-in-law: John Cassel of York and Rowland Perkins of California, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are two sisters: Joan Cassel, Barbara Perkins, and a brother, Larry Frey.
The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant View Retirement Community for the kindness shown to our Mother over the past four years.
Services for Pat will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Pat's memory to: Manheim Central Food Pantry C/O Salem UMC, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim, PA 17545, or Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, 48 North Christian Street, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com