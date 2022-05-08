Patricia L. Lokey, of McKinleyville, CA, born April 8, 1935, in Reedsville, PA, died peacefully on April 28, 2022 at UC Davis Sacramento, CA.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Robert Earl and Sarah Louise (Beaver) Fulton. She is survived by a brother, Malcolm Fulton, married to Ruth, in McVeytown, PA, sister Diann Warner, married to Ron, in Lewistown, PA, son, Steve Lokey, married to Nancy, in Elizabethtown, PA, son Paul Lokey, partner Kim in Cincinnati, Ohio, and daughter Kim Moore, McKinleyville, CA. Pat is also survived by four grandchildren: Kristen Lokey, Zach Lokey, Brian Anspach and Shawn Turnbo. She also has 8 great- grandchildren: Jarrod, Makani, Austin, Jainah and Chastine, Jase, Mason and Connor.
Pat left Lewistown after graduating from high school and relocated to Elizabethtown, PA. Here she began her career as a CNA and continued serving others until retirement. When the time arrived, Pat relocated across the country to California to live with her daughter. Here she enjoyed watching her great-grandson, Makani, grow. He kept her young at heart. Pat also enjoyed elk and bird watching, doing different types of puzzles, watching tv and listening to music but, she really enjoyed coaxing the chickens into the house. She was well loved and will be greatly missed.
A service will be held at the convenience of the family.
