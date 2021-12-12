Patricia L. Baker, 80, of Woodcrest Villa Lancaster passed away Wednesday, December 9 at Lancaster General Hospital. She went home to be with the Lord after a long struggle with severe Rheumatoid Arthritis and a more recent case of double pneumonia. Pat is survived by her husband of 63 years Dean Baker, 4 children, Elizabeth Chambers and husband Jeff of Seaford, DE, Dean Baker, Jr. and wife Gail Rittenhouse of Abington, PA, David Baker and wife Chris of Los Angeles, CA, John Baker and wife Cindy of Columbia, PA, as well as 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Pat and Dean met in sixth grade in Elizabethtown. They were high school sweethearts and went on to create a home full of love, music and laughter. Her commitment to family and faith has been an inspiration to all who knew her.
After raising their children, they built a small farm in Conestoga thereby accomplishing a goal that began as dream in high school to someday have a farm and call it the Rocking B. They even created a logo and brand for the farm.
Pat had many interests including playing the piano and violin, knitting, needle work, sewing, raising sheep, spinning wool, cooking and baking. She founded and participated in three knitting and fiber art groups which gathered regularly for more than 30 years. She was one of the founding members of Grace Community Church Willow Street where she played piano on the worship team band until she was 77 years old. Pat loved to tell stories with great detail and was quick to laugh. She will be missed but we know she is in a better place and free of pain.
Pat was predeceased by Mother and Father, Louise and Richard (Dick) Bates, her sister Sally Ebersol and brother Dick Bates.
Her celebration of life will be held Friday, December 17, 2021 at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA. Visitation from 3 – 4PM and service at 4PM conducted by Pastor Mike Sigman and Pastor John Baker. Please wear a facial covering if you plan to attend the service. In lieu of flowers, contribution can be made in Pat’s memory to Grace Community Church, “Growing With Grace” fund. www.gccws.net/growingwithgrace or https://forms.ministryforms.net/viewForm.aspx?formId=59de6bac-bac4-4921-bc83-f9c99c01c47d
