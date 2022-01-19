Patricia Kay Yoder, 68, of Highland Court, Reinholds, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born on October 10, 1953 in Shelby, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Dewey Humphrey and Roxie Ann Lewis Miller.
She was a graduate of Pine Grove High School. Kay was a warper for Weave Corp. and then a CNA at Ephrata Manor.
Preceding her in death were two sisters, Rebecca Jo Boulhanna and Barbara Tranquillo; and a brother, Timothy Humphrey.
Surviving are a daughter, Melissa Ulsh and fiancé Todd Bettinger of Tremont; two grandchildren, Samantha Yoder and fiancé Rodney Heller and Jesse Levan; two great-grandchildren, Damien and Anslee Myers; nieces and nephews; and her best friend Gunner.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a visitation on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Manbeck's Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Make-a-wish Foundation of Mid-Eastern PA., Attn: Maggie O'Brien, 347 North Washington Ave. Suite 501, Scranton, PA. 18503 in her memory.
