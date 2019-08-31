Patricia K. Willis

On the evening of August 26th, 2019, Patricia Kathleen Willis entered into the arms of her loving Savior, Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Leonard Willis in 2011. Patricia is survived by a brother, Charles McNevich, of Sunbury, PA and a sister, Jane Baranowski, of New Castle, DE. She also leaves behind her four sons; Thomas, Joseph and Leslie Willis, all of Columbia, and Charles Willis, of College Park, MD; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Arrangements are private. Traditional Casket Burial will be held in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, Millersville, PA.
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome 320 Blue Rock Road
Millersville, PA 17551
717-872-2266