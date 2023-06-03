Patricia Jeanne Martin, age 80, of Oxford, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Ware Presbyterian Village. She was the wife of Junior L. Martin who passed away on March 30, 2016. Born in West Grove, Patricia was the daughter of the late Robert Glen and Mary Sheets Brewer. She was a member of Wesley Church in Quarryville. In her free time, she enjoyed boating and cooking.
Surviving are 3 children: Paula wife of Randy Paisley of Oxford, Jeffery McLaughlin companion of Kelly Leaman, Sandra Nethery all of New Holland, 3 sisters: Dorothy Jones, Betty Brewer both of Colorado, Bonnie wife of Angelo DelValle of Nottingham, 2 step sons: Tracy husband of Ruth Martin, Terry Martin, 4 grandchildren: Shannon, Olivia, Ezekiel and Tyler, several nieces and nephews and her dog, Peanut. She was preceded in death by a sister, Carole Brewer.
A funeral service will take place at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville on Thursday, June 8 at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Blake Deibler will be officiating. Interment will take place in Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to www.alz.org. reynoldsandshivery.com