Patricia Jayne (Young) Feirick entered heaven January 6, 2022, just 4 days shy of her 78th birthday. Pat, as her friends called her, was born to the late Jane L. Mowrer & Richard E. Young on January 10, 1944. She grew up in Strasburg, PA graduating from Lampeter Strasburg High School in 1961. In 1964 she married Larry Lee Feirick and had four children.
Pat enjoyed life and lit up the room with her smile, quick humor and expressive eyes. She loved flowers and decorated her home each summer with interesting, eye-catching plants. Pat loved to cook and bake and was known for sharing food generously. Pat loved to read and encouraged a life-long interest of reading within her children. She was outgoing and hosted game and puzzle days with friends and family. She was a caring person who made room within her heart to love others. She also had a deep love for her dogs, finding much happiness with a dog by her side.
Pat was musically gifted and participated in church choir, the Agape Trio and bell choirs at Long Memorial United Methodist Church, Lancaster and First United Methodist Church, Lancaster. Also civically minded, Pat volunteered at the Ronks and East Lampeter Primary and General Elections. She volunteered in the Art and Craft Department at the West Lampeter Fair.
Pat came to know the Lord in 1967. Her favorite verse was Ephesians 2: 8 & 9, For by grace are you saved through faith, and that not of yourself, it is the Gift of God, lest anyone should boast. She was a member of Calvary Church, the Overcomers Sunday School Class and served 5th graders in Children’s Church for over 20 years.
An only child, she is survived by her husband Larry, and their 4 children: Lee Lee (Esther Stralnic) Feirick, Jeffrey (Carol Barber) Feirick, Melody (Greg) Dillman, and MJ Feirick. Her surviving eight grandchildren in order by birth are Jedd (Kim Wertz) Dillman, Thomas Feirick, Cole Dillman, Alicia (Peter) Shuey, Rory Feirick, Calvin Feirick, Cathy Feirick, and Josiah Feirick. She was very pleased to learn just prior to her death that her first great grandson will arrive this June.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pat’s memorial service and celebration of life will be delayed until Saturday, May 7, 2022. Details will be published at a later date. The family asks that you not send flowers. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, by visiting, https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/ or Pet Pantry by visiting https://petpantrylc.org/. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com