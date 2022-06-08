Patricia Jane (Smith) Eby passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Patricia Jane Eby was born October 7, 1931, to George and Thelma (Leaman) Smith in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Her parents instilled a love of learning and the arts, which she passed along to her children and grandchildren. She graduated from East Lampeter High School and Millersville State Teachers College, both in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Patricia married David R. Eby on March 21, 1953 in Big Spring, Texas, where David "Dave" had just graduated from Air Force Aviation Cadet Pilot Training. He was a career officer 26 years. They were stationed in Wisconsin, Alaska, South Carolina, England, Texas, and Okinawa and retired in Wichita Falls, Texas, in 1977.
At age five Patricia learned to play the piano and later instructed piano students for ten years. Piano playing remained a lifelong passion. She worked with Don Morris Realtor in Wichita Falls for several years and obtained her broker's license. She was a certified private pilot and member of the Ninety-Nines, Inc., a women's international pilot organization. She accrued over 1200 hours flying with Dave to airshows and to Lancaster County, Pennsylvania to visit family.
Volunteer work included the Wichita General Hospital Auxiliary and the Thrift Shop at Sheppard AFB. She served on the board at the YWCA and was a member of the Women's Forum. Her hobbies have included gardening, writing and reading. She enjoyed longtime friends in a lunch group and Happy Hour party group. Patricia and Dave hosted the Prior Meeting for pilots from Wichita Valley Airport.
Survivors include her sister Elizabeth "Betsy" (Smith) Martin; children, Jane L. Eby, wife of Randall J. Kust of Wichita, Kansas; and Richard K. Eby, husband of Julie Ann Eby, Wichita Falls, Texas. Grandchildren are Laura Kust, Leo Kust, betrothed to Felicia Fortunato, Elizabeth (Eby) Moore, wife of Tyler Moore; Phillip Eby, husband of Lauren (Scherer) Eby, David McCredie, and Katherine (McCredie) Weldy, wife of Eric Weldy. Great-grandchildren are Caroline and Nate Weldy.
Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, David Eby, her parents, George and Thelma Smith, daughter Carol Ann McCredie, wife of Michael McCredie, brothers George Smith, Richard Smith and David Smith and sister Ann (Smith) Landis.
Visitation will be from 4pm 7pm on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Hampton Vaughn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held in the Hampton Vaughn Crestview Funeral Home Chapel on June 11, 2022, at 10am, and burial services will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. A reception will follow at the Hampton Vaughn Funeral Home for friends and family. Refreshments will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Church or Hospice of Wichita Falls, both in Wichita Falls, Texas.