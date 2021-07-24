Patricia Jane Ratchford Wandishin passed away peacefully on July 18, 2021 with her son by her side. Pat was born on August 13, 1933 in Nanticoke, PA to the late Phyllis and Emory Ratchford. Pat spent the first 17 years of her life in Nanticoke, with her beloved grandparents, Grandma Maude and Popeye (Harry Ratchford) who instilled in her a love of reading. Pat was a voracious reader, sometimes reading two books in a day.
In 1949, Pat moved with her parents and sister Emmelyn to Kennett Square. After graduating from Kennett Consolidated High School she became a teller at the Kennett Bank and Loan where she met a handsome young police officer named Edward Wandishin. They were married in 1959 and shared 53 wonderful years together.
Pat and Ed had three sons: Michael, Steven and Edward Jr. (Ted). Their home was filled with laughter and love. Pat was extremely creative and artistic. For years, she sewed all her own clothes and loved to paint rooms, sew new curtains and refinish furniture.
After her husband was struck down by a brain injury in 1981, Pat tirelessly assisted with his rehabilitation as he learned to walk and talk again. Ed's recovery was unexpected and their love and humor helped to make the next stage of their life happy.
In 2002, Pat and Ed moved to Garden Spot Village in New Holland, PA. They spent several years in an independent living home and after Ed moved to skilled care, in Wintergarden, Pat moved to assisted living in Mountainview Ground.
The family is extremely grateful to the staff and residents of Garden Spot especially Wintergarden and Mountainview Ground who worked so hard to make Pat's final year's happy and comfortable ones. A great amount of thanks goes to the hospice staff as well.
Pat goes to join those she missed the most, namely Ed; her grandparents Maude and Popeye and her beloved Aunt or "Tante," Francis Corbett. She is survived by her sister Emmelyn and Larry Nead of Dillwyn, VA, her three sons: Michael of Baltimore, Maryland; Steven and Joe of Wilmington, Delaware, and Ted and Jane of Portland, Maine; and three beautiful grandchildren Megan, Rachael and Nick.
In lieu of flowers, please make gifts to the Garden Spot Benevolence Fund, 433 South Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557.
A celebration of a life well lived will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Garden Spot Village. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.