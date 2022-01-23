Patricia J. Shertzer, 91, of Landisville passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 15th, 2022 at Oak Leaf Manor North Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Samuel W. Shertzer. Patty, as she was affectionately known by her caring staff at Oak Leaf, was the daughter of the late David W. and Minnette S. Dorwart of Lancaster. Patty enjoyed spirited games of pinochle with a loud cackle of a laugh, trips to Ocean City, MD and Bar Harbor, ME, and baking scrumptious wacky cakes for family gatherings. In her youth, she would hitchhike to Aberdeen, MD to dance the night away with her best friend Shirley Miller, wife of Chubb of Lancaster. Patty also enjoyed all things Elvis and loved cats.
Patty leaves behind her children, Lori, wife of Shawn Patterson of Ephrata, Debra, wife of Bruce Denlinger of Landisville, David, husband of Sandra Christian of Mount Joy; five grandchildren, Jeremy Patterson of Mount Joy, Brooke Denlinger of Delmont, Kayla Sablosky of Doylestown, Alysha Christian of Winston-Salem, NC, Cory Christian of Phoenixville; and two great-grandchildren, Eliza and Mallory Christian of Phoenixville.
Memorial services for Patty will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Patty's name to Grane Hospice Care, 805 North Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222.