Patricia J. "Patty" Schopf, 68 of Conestoga, passed away at home Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020. Born on November 19, 1951 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Janet Yentzer Hollingsworth. Patty was the wife of John R. Schopf, and they were married for 30 years.
Patty graduated from Columbia High School and worked for Lucas Sewing Factory and bartended at the former Flying Dutchman. Patty enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. She had a love for horses. She competed in Barrel Racing earlier in life. She enjoyed cooking, often being called the Pot Pie Queen by others. She loved having a good time and having friends and family over to entertain. She was a member of the Columbia War Veterans Post #1306.
Patty was a caring person who loved her family. She will be missed by her husband, John; son, Ethan C., husband of Jacquelyn Schopf of Middletown, CT and her daughter, Colleen, wife of George Seibert of Columbia. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Alex, Emma, and Trey Seibert; brother, Gerry Hollingsworth of Wrightsville and her sister, Leann Watts of Columbia. Her four legged kid, Bentley, was by her side during her illness. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Hollingsworth and sister, Beth Hollingsworth.
Memorial remembrances in Patty's name may be made in her memory to Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Drive, 1st Floor, Lancaster, PA 17603. A time to celebrate Patty's life will be held at a later time. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
